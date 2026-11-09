The UN COP31 climate conference will begin in Antalya, Turkey, on November 9. It will last two weeks and bring together representatives of nearly 200 countries. Turkey’s presidency at the summit will propose that countries support a goal of electrifying more than one-third of the global economy by 2035, compared with about one-fifth now, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Electrification target

Such a target could theoretically help reduce planet-warming emissions by speeding up the transition from fossil-fuel-powered transport, heating systems, boilers, stoves and other equipment to electric solutions.

At the same time, climate activists criticize the proposed commitment because it does not require the additional electricity to come from low-carbon sources. A coalition of countries, including island states in the South Pacific, is seeking a clearer global roadmap for phasing out fossil fuels.

Oil- and gas-producing countries, including Saudi Arabia, meanwhile believe fossil fuels can retain a substantial role in the energy mix provided technologies to reduce or capture emissions are used.

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War, AI and energy

The negotiations will take place amid concerns over energy security due to the US war with Iran, rapidly growing electricity demand caused by the spread of artificial intelligence, and the United States stepping back from climate cooperation for the second consecutive year. The war with Iran, which according to the publication has lasted for nine months, has significantly disrupted oil supplies from the Middle East through the Strait of Hormuz and caused fuel prices to rise.

The administration of US President Donald Trump is encouraging a policy of maximizing oil, gas and coal production. South Korea, India, Thailand and other Asian countries have increased their dependence on coal or taken steps to expand coal-fired generation. At the same time, the use of renewable energy is growing thanks to China’s exports of affordable clean technologies.

In October, the UN Environment Programme said the world is already heading toward exceeding the 1.5°C warming threshold above pre-industrial levels set at the 2015 Paris climate summit. Turkey will also call on governments, businesses and other institutions to support principles for the sustainable development and use of artificial intelligence.

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