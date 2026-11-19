The UK Covid-19 inquiry has concluded that the absence of international border controls at the start of 2020 left the country extremely vulnerable. This was reported by The Guardian, citing a new inquiry report.

Restrictions were introduced too late

Inquiry chair Heather Hallett noted that during the first six months of 2020, the United Kingdom effectively allowed almost unrestricted international travel. This occurred amid the absence of mass testing, widespread contact tracing and significant pressure on the healthcare system.

According to the report, by April 2020, 93% of countries had already introduced measures such as cancelling flights, border controls or travel restrictions. The British government instead asked people arriving from high-risk areas, including Wuhan in China, to self-isolate.

This policy did not prevent tourists from Wuhan from entering England and travelling through Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland in February 2020. According to the inquiry's findings, no further restrictions were introduced until June.

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Problems with testing and tracing

The report states that 18 February 2020, when only nine confirmed Covid-19 cases had been recorded in the United Kingdom, would have been the optimal time to introduce travel restrictions. At that point, the level of domestic virus transmission was low, while infection rates in other countries were higher.

Hallett also criticised the delay in establishing a system for testing, contact tracing and isolation. Although previous public health emergencies and pandemic preparedness exercises should have ensured the country's readiness, the system had to be built virtually from scratch during the crisis.

More than £25 billion was spent on the NHS Test and Trace system in England, but the report says it was introduced too late and cost too much. The inquiry's recommendations include creating a UK-wide digital contact-tracing tool, plans for large-scale manual tracing and financial support for people who need to self-isolate.

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