CPAP linked to improved sperm motility — ScienceAlert

Researchers at the University Hospital of Hong Kong–Shenzhen in China found that men with untreated obstructive sleep apnea had poorer sperm quality indicators, while regular use of a CPAP device was associated with improved progressive sperm motility after just one month. This was reported by ScienceAlert, citing a study published in the journal Sleep Medicine.

94 participants compared

The small prospective study involved 72 men of reproductive age with untreated obstructive sleep apnea and 22 healthy participants in the control group. Participants were between 18 and 50 years old. Some of the men were diagnosed with apnea through an overnight examination at a sleep medicine center.

Compared with the control group, participants with apnea had lower ejaculate volume, fewer sperm capable of moving forward, and elevated levels of several inflammatory markers. The apnea group had approximately 10% fewer sperm with progressive motility and approximately 10% fewer sperm capable of moving overall.

The authors found no association between obstructive sleep apnea and erectile dysfunction. At the same time, they noted that sperm indicators are important factors in male reproductive potential.

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Results after CPAP therapy

Twenty-five participants were monitored after starting CPAP therapy, a treatment using continuous positive airway pressure. The men used the device for at least four hours per night on at least five nights per week.

After one month, the proportion of sperm with progressive motility among these participants increased from nearly 40% to 45%. At the same time, the researchers did not record a significant reduction in four elevated inflammatory markers.

The results should be interpreted cautiously, as the treatment was not randomized and the number of participants decreased during follow-up. After three months, 15 men took part in the analysis, and after six months, eight did. The scientists emphasized the need for larger studies to clarify the mechanisms of this association and assess the long-term benefits of CPAP therapy for fertility.

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