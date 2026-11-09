French bank Crédit Agricole has proposed holding talks on a possible merger of its Italian division with Banco BPM in Italy. As ANSA English reports, the French lender described the proposal as friendly.

Terms of the possible merger

Crédit Agricole said that if the deal is concluded, the chief executive officer of the combined entity will be Banco BPM’s current head, Giuseppe Castagna. The French bank, which already owns 29.6% of Banco BPM shares, will hold approximately 45% of the combined company.

Crédit Agricole noted that the project could create Italy’s third-largest banking group. It will serve 6.5 million customers through more than 2,300 branches. The bank also said that the initiative is based on a long-term industrial and entrepreneurial vision and is intended to bring together two groups deeply rooted in Italy.

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Market reaction

Following Crédit Agricole’s announcement, Banco BPM shares rose by more than 9% in early trading on Monday.

Earlier, Monte dei Paschi di Siena CEO Luigi Lovaglio had proposed merging MPS with Banco BPM as part of a strategy to defend against a takeover bid from Italy’s largest bank, Intesa Sanpaolo. Last month, MPS shareholders rejected this defensive plan, and the takeover now appears likely, according to ANSA English.

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