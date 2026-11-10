In Australia, Cricket Australia will not reopen its investigation into the ball-tampering scandal during the 2018 Test match against South Africa in Cape Town. The organisation’s chief executive, Todd Greenberg, said the Cricket Australia board sees no compelling grounds to return to the case, despite cricketer Usman Khawaja’s claim that the entire team knew about the plan to use sandpaper.

Cricket Australia’s position

As Sky Sports News reports, Greenberg stressed that the organisation is satisfied with the findings of the previous investigation in light of the information received, including Khawaja’s statements. According to him, reviewing decisions made by different management in 2018 would not be beneficial.

Khawaja described his version of events in the book Sabr, returning the scandal to the public sphere eight years later. David Warner, who was among the three players suspended after the incident, supported this version and said it was entirely accurate.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Different accounts from those involved

Following the scandal, Warner, Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft received sanctions. Cricket Australia said at the time that only these three knew about the plan. In 2018, video footage showed Bancroft using a foreign object to alter the condition of the ball in the match against South Africa.

Greenberg noted that Khawaja’s account contradicts the positions of other players who have spoken publicly since the beginning of the scandal. Bowlers Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood denied prior knowledge of the plan in a joint statement in 2021. The head of Cricket Australia expects their position not to change when Cummins and Starc speak in the coming days or weeks.

Mitchell Marsh, who now leads Australia’s team in the limited-overs series against England, also played in the Test match in Cape Town. He is due to speak to the media ahead of the first one-day match in Perth.

Read us on