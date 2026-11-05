In South Africa, the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) believes that the ANC may receive approximately 30% of the vote in the local elections. According to Daily Maverick, the CSIR also forecasts about 23% of the vote for the DA party.

Counting data

These estimates emerged while vote-counting results were being submitted to South Africa’s Electoral Commission. The author of the article, who was at the Results Operations Centre in Midrand, noted that it was too early to draw conclusions at an early stage. At the same time, as more data came in, there were grounds for more serious forecasts.

The publication paid particular attention to the situation in Mangaung. According to the forecast, the ANC may receive about 30% of the vote there, while the DA may receive 35%.

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Possible consequences for the ANC

ANC Chairperson Gwede Mantashe told a television channel that local candidates would succeed where they had run a good election campaign. When the author asked about possible disappointing results in Johannesburg, Mantashe answered in the affirmative.

The Daily Maverick author suggested that, after the vote count is completed, internal party consequences may follow for the ANC. At the same time, he noted that on election day it was still too early to determine which faction of the party would have the advantage.

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