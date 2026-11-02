DA mobilizes 60,000 activists for South African elections — TimesLIVE

In South Africa, the DA party is mobilizing 60,000 activists for the 2026 municipal elections. They are planned to be deployed at more than 20,000 polling stations.

Network of activists

TimesLIVE reported this. The publication's headline calls the network of activists the DA's “blue army.” According to the outlet, it is being deployed to protect the integrity of the elections.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Rally in Mamelodi

In a photo caption, TimesLIVE notes that on October 31, 2026, DA supporters gathered for a party rally ahead of the local government elections. The event took place at the Moretele Resort complex in Mamelodi. According to the outlet's description, the image shows numerous party supporters.

The article about the mobilization of activists was published on November 2, 2026, in TimesLIVE's section dedicated to municipal elections. Its author is listed as parliamentary editor Thabo Mokone.

Read us on