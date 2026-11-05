The DA party has declared victory in the local elections in Cape Town, South Africa, projecting 58% of the vote. According to the party, this result will secure it an outright majority. DA leader and incumbent Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said the result exceeded poll forecasts, which had put support for the party at 51%.

As Daily Maverick reports, Hill-Lewis also said the DA achieved a record result in Cape Town’s townships. The party’s federal council chair, Ashor Sarupen, said DA projections indicated that more than one million Black South African voters cast ballots for it and that it may have surpassed the EFF in votes from this group. These estimates must be confirmed by the final results.

Results in the Western Cape province

In the Western Cape province, the DA retained control of Stellenbosch and Paarl in the Drakenstein municipality and also won outright control in Hessequa and Bergrivier. At the same time, it became the largest party in 14 other councils but did not secure a majority.

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In Saldanha, the DA received 49.2% of the vote and won 15 seats — one fewer than all other political forces combined. In Beaufort West, the party received just over 30% of the vote and four mandates, while the African National Congress won 20% and three seats. In Laingsburg, ActionSA became the largest party; in Kannaland, it was the Independent Civic Organisation of South Africa; and in Prince Albert, the Patriotic Alliance took first place, winning five of the ten seats on the council.

Possible coalitions

As of 18:00 on November 5, DA support in the Western Cape province stood at 53.2%, below the 54.26% the party received in the 2021 municipal elections. While votes were being counted, the possibility of a coalition between the DA, ActionSA and Freedom Front Plus in Johannesburg, and likely in Tshwane and Ekurhuleni, was being considered. Hill-Lewis said he intended to remain mayor of Cape Town at least until 2029.

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