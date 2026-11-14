The Daily Mail newspaper has announced a boycott of coverage of the final three Formula 1 races of the season after the International Automobile Federation (FIA) revoked the accreditation of its correspondent Jonathan McEvoy until the end of 2026. As reported by Anadolu Agency, the outlet will refrain from race reports and press conference coverage at the final rounds of the season.

Accreditation revoked after column

McEvoy has worked as the Daily Mail’s motorsport correspondent for more than two decades. On Thursday, he was informed that his accreditation had been revoked following a column published on November 4.

In the article, the journalist criticized Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc over a collision with teammate Lewis Hamilton on the opening lap of the Mexico Grand Prix on November 1. In the column, McEvoy used an insulting term in reference to the Monegasque driver.

In a statement to Front Office Sports, the FIA said that McEvoy’s November 4 article did not meet the expected standards of professionalism, and his media accreditation was therefore temporarily revoked.

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The outlet’s reaction and the incident in Mexico

Daily Mail sports editor Chris Dean called the decision an unprecedented and outrageous attack on press freedom. He said the FIA had reacted too harshly to what he described as moderate and fair criticism of a single driver, and called for McEvoy’s accreditation to be reinstated immediately.

On the opening lap of the Mexico Grand Prix, Leclerc and Hamilton, who were battling for the lead, went off the track. Leclerc crossed the grass and rejoined the track ahead of his teammate, for which he received a five-second penalty for gaining an advantage off track.

Max Verstappen of Red Bull won the race, Hamilton finished second, and Leclerc was fourth. McEvoy suggested that the FIA’s decision may have been initiated by Ferrari chief Frédéric Vasseur, but a Ferrari source told The Athletic that Vasseur had not filed a complaint.

Under the FIA’s decision, McEvoy will not be able to work at the final three Grands Prix of the season — in Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

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