In Newcastle, Australia, 30-year-old Damian Ellis Spore pleaded not guilty to all 30 charges involving five of his female colleagues. The former out-of-home care service manager denies charges of rape, choking and other offences that, according to the prosecution, may have occurred in New South Wales between 2020 and 2025, ABC News reports.

Hearing in Newcastle

Spore took part in the arraignment hearing from Hunter Correctional Centre via audiovisual link. Magistrate Tim Hartelmann read out all 30 counts, and the man responded to each one that he was not guilty.

The charges include several counts of non-consensual sexual intercourse, aggravated sexual assault causing bodily harm, as well as sexual touching. Spore also pleaded not guilty to several charges of intentionally choking a person and choking with intent to commit a serious offence.

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Case circumstances

The court heard that some of the incidents may have involved rendering one of the alleged victims unconscious and unable to resist. Separately, Spore pleaded not guilty to a charge of intentionally depriving a colleague of air without her consent.

The alleged offences, according to the court, took place in Moss Vale, Tweed Heads, Greta, Maitland, Rutherford, Raymond Terrace and Blackalls Park. Spore was arrested last year following an investigation by Port Stephens and Hunter detectives. He remains in custody, and apprehended violence orders are in place in relation to all five women.

The defence estimates that the future trial will last five to six weeks. The next hearing is scheduled for 5 November, when the court is to determine whether the trial can be held in Newcastle or whether a change of venue to Sydney is required.

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