A large-scale analysis of 40 datasets involving up to 2,175 people found no expected link between activity in brain regions associated with emotional control and how successfully people regulate their emotions. ScienceAlert reports on the results of the study, published in the journal Nature, citing the original article.

How emotional regulation was tested

The researchers combined results from 32 research groups that worked according to a preregistered standardized plan. In typical experiments, participants in an MRI scanner viewed unpleasant images: they simply observed some of them, while attempting to reinterpret others in order to reduce negative experiences.

Functional MRI recorded changes in blood oxygen saturation associated with brain activity. The scientists compared these indicators with the degree of relief reported by participants. They also analyzed questionnaires on how often people use situation reinterpretation in everyday life and changes in the activity of the amygdala, which is involved in emotional responses.

Weak link with amygdala responses

It was expected that people who used this strategy more often would experience greater relief during the tasks and show corresponding differences in brain function. However, questionnaire scores showed no significant association with either a reduction in discomfort or decreased amygdala activity.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Participants who reported greater relief did tend to show a greater reduction in amygdala activity, but this association was very weak. According to the authors' calculations, a study would need at least 1,105 participants to have an 80% probability of detecting such a small association.

What the results mean

None of the three measures had the expected association with activity in established prefrontal emotion-regulation networks. These networks were activated both while experiencing negative emotions and while attempting to change them through reinterpretation.

The authors note that activation of brain regions involved in reinterpretation does not in itself mean that this strategy will be personally meaningful or emotionally effective. The analysis covered non-clinical samples of adults, so the findings may not apply to people with more severe symptoms of mental disorders. The study also did not examine whether psychotherapy improves emotional regulation skills.

Read us on