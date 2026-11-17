Scientists from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and international partners found that human movement, rather than geography or population size, was the key factor in the rapid initial spread of Bundibugyo virus disease in Ituri and neighboring provinces. This was reported by News-Medical, citing a study published in the journal Science.

The first weeks of the outbreak

Researchers combined detailed data on disease cases and testing with anonymized mobile phone data on population movements. According to their estimates, from early May to June 1, 2026, the number of cases doubled approximately every 10 days.

The outbreak was declared on May 15, 2026. Over three weeks, the number of health zones with confirmed cases increased by 12, while the number of health areas increased by 49. More than 50 scientists from over 25 institutions took part in the work, including the DR Congo National Institute of Biomedical Research, the University of Kinshasa, Africa CDC, WHO, the University of Oxford, and the Pasteur Institute.

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Predicting the spread

The team analyzed anonymized movement flows from Mongbwalu, Bunia, and Rwampara. A model based on these data predicted almost flawlessly which health zones would record cases of the disease and outperformed models relying solely on population size.

The study authors noted that mobility and travel-time data available in the first days after an outbreak is reported can help pre-position surveillance, diagnostic, and medical care resources in areas to which the infection may spread next.

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