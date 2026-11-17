Japan has confirmed unauthorized access to the system of the Fugaku supercomputer, which operates in Kobe. Data of more than 4,000 system users may have been obtained during the incident, The Japan Times reports, citing the state research institute Riken.

What data may have been obtained

According to Riken, names, email addresses, research files and authentication data used to connect to Fugaku and other services may potentially have been compromised. Attackers also gained access to information on 375 users of the Rikyu supercomputer, designed to support scientific research using artificial intelligence.

Fugaku operators detected suspicious data exchanges on November 12 and began an inspection. They confirmed unauthorized access and suspended the supercomputer's operation and blocked access on the morning of November 14.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Investigation into the incident

The investigation showed that between November 10 and 13, external attackers used the publicly available "Operating Status" dashboard page to illegally penetrate the internal network of Fugaku's management system. The page has since been made unavailable for security reasons.

Riken has not yet determined the exact method of penetration into the system. The institute has also not reported any cases of information leaks involving data accessed by the attackers. At the same time, it confirmed interference with the operation of some servers, including the installation of unauthorized programs.

The incident was reported to Japan's Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology, which oversees Fugaku. The supercomputer, officially launched in March 2021, was developed by Riken and Fujitsu and is operated by Riken's Center for Computational Science in Kobe.

Read us on