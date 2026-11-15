Denmark's national team thrashed Portugal 4-1 in a Nations League match in Braga on November 14. Rasmus Højlund scored twice in the Portuguese team's first game after Cristiano Ronaldo announced his retirement from international football.

During the anthem, Portugal's players wore shirts bearing Ronaldo's name and the number seven. Fans unfurled a banner reading “Obrigado, capi7ão” — “Thank you, captain” — as well as images of the footballer with the European Championship and Nations League trophies.

Højlund's double and Højbjerg's penalty

The hosts dominated the first half, which was played in heavy rain, but conceded before the break. After a VAR review, the referee awarded a penalty for a handball by Rúben Dias, and Denmark captain Pierre-Emile Højbjerg converted the spot kick.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Five minutes after play resumed, Højlund doubled the visitors' lead with a volley following a cross from the right. Seven minutes later, he scored again, cutting inside during a counterattack and shooting from outside the penalty area. In the 75th minute, Joachim Andersen headed in after a free-kick delivery by Mathias Jensen. Bernardo Silva reduced Portugal's deficit in stoppage time.

Group standings

After this round, Portugal remain top of Group A4 with 12 points, Denmark have nine, Norway six and Wales three. In the other group match, Norway beat Wales 3-1, with Antonio Nusa, Andreas Schjelderup and Erling Haaland scoring, the latter converting a penalty. In the final round, Portugal will play away against Wales, while Denmark will host Norway, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Read us on