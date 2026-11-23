Denmark’s Ministry of Education plans to propose a ban on mobile phones and other personal devices with internet access in primary and lower secondary schools starting from the 2027–2028 academic year. This was reported by Cyprus Mail.

Restrictions on gadgets and websites

The ministry also intends to restrict access to social media, gaming platforms and shopping websites through school networks. The measures are intended to reduce student distractions and help them concentrate during classes.

Education Minister Magnus Heunicke said that children should be able to learn without constant distractions from social media, online shopping and games. Schools will be required to install filters to block websites that have no educational or pedagogical value during lessons. At the same time, municipalities and individual educational institutions will independently determine which resources to restrict.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Police investigate bomb threats

Separately, Danish police are investigating a series of emails containing bomb threats targeting several schools across the country. Law enforcement officials said they currently do not consider the threats credible, although they have caused concern in local schools.

According to police, there are no grounds to evacuate schools or introduce additional security measures. Law enforcement officers are maintaining contact with the schools and municipalities affected by the threats, and the investigation is ongoing.

Similar messages have been received in other European countries: last week, more than ten schools were evacuated in Spain after threatening emails, while earlier this month similar emails led to evacuations of educational institutions in Italy.

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