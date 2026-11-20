Denmark has ordered the Russian military attaché to leave the country within seven days. At the same time, the government will stop issuing visas to citizens of Russia — the aggressor state — for travel that is not considered necessary.

A signal to Moscow

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said the diplomat’s expulsion would have diplomatic consequences and was a strong signal to Moscow. “We are making it very clear that you have been exposed,” he said, adding that Denmark would continue supporting Ukraine.

As Anadolu Agency reports, Copenhagen also plans to abolish the obligation to accept vessels linked to Russia and discuss visa restrictions with other Schengen countries. Rasmussen specifically mentioned France as a country that issues a significant number of visas to Russian citizens.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Investigation into an alleged plot

The minister noted that Denmark would not expel all Russian diplomats, as Copenhagen needs to maintain channels of communication with the Russian state.

The announcements came amid an investigation by Danish authorities into an alleged Russia-linked plot to kill Ukrainian rapper Kyivstoner. Two Danes are suspected of having been recruited by Russian intelligence for an attempted attack ahead of a concert near Copenhagen scheduled for September 25. They were detained shortly before the performance, which was cancelled; both deny the suspicions.

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