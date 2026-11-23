Denmark has expelled a Russian military attaché after the Danish Security and Intelligence Service (PET) announced that an attempted assassination of rapper Albert Vasiliev, known as Kyivstoner, had been foiled. According to The Independent, Danish authorities believe the attack was planned for September 25 during a concert north of Copenhagen.

PET said the planning and preparation of the attempted assassination were initiated by the intelligence services of Russia, the aggressor state. Danish law enforcement charged two men with attempted murder and assisting the activities of a foreign intelligence service in the country. According to the service, the accused were linked to Loyal to Familia, a banned group that PET describes as being engaged in serious and violent criminal activity.

Statement by Danish intelligence

PET Director General Rasmus Kieffer-Kristensen said that Vasiliev was a specific target of Russian intelligence services. According to him, the case demonstrates the willingness and ability of these services to organize an attempted assassination on Danish territory during a public event, using people from criminal groups.

The Russian Federation, the aggressor state, rejected the accusations through its embassy in Copenhagen, calling them unfounded. At the same time, Denmark expelled the Russian defence attaché.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Poland reported a previous attempt

Poland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said this was the second attempt to kill the person. According to its information, the first attempt was made in Poland in August 2026, and a Russian citizen who, according to the Polish side, was allegedly recruited by Russian intelligence services was detained on August 7.

On August 13, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk reported that a plan to kill a citizen of Ukraine and the United States had been foiled in Warsaw. At the time, he did not name the target, saying only that this person was inconvenient for the Russian authorities.

According to Danish media, Albert Vasiliev holds Ukrainian and US citizenship. Russia’s FSB accused him of involvement in supplying drones for an alleged Ukrainian attack on a defence enterprise in the Moscow region. Vasiliev denied the accusations. His concerts in Europe were cancelled this year for security reasons.

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