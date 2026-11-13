In Denmark, researchers analyzed 756,636 singleton pregnancies and found no statistically significant association between possible unintended early exposure to GLP-1 drugs prescribed for weight loss and preterm birth or other complications assessed in the study. At the same time, women who were prescribed semaglutide or liraglutide for diabetes treatment had higher odds of preterm birth, ScienceDaily reports.

Data from more than 750,000 pregnancies

The study authors from Copenhagen University Hospital Hvidovre used Denmark’s national medical registries. They included births that took place from October 1, 2009, to December 31, 2023, among 480,231 women. Possible accidental exposure to the drugs was defined as cases in which a woman filled a prescription for semaglutide or liraglutide within eight weeks before or after the first day of her last menstrual period.

This group included 529 pregnancies. The researchers accounted for patients’ age, body mass index, smoking, education, place of residence, diabetes status, as well as the month and year of pregnancy. They assessed preterm birth before week 37, preeclampsia, gestational diabetes, birth of a large-for-gestational-age infant, stillbirth, and placental problems.

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Difference by reason for prescription

After adjustment for accompanying factors, a statistically significant association remained only for preterm birth in the group of women prescribed the drugs for diabetes treatment. The adjusted odds of preterm birth were 70% higher for liraglutide and 84% higher for semaglutide than in the unexposed group.

The scientists note that this association does not prove that the drugs themselves cause preterm birth: it may be related to diabetes as the underlying disease. The work is observational, and records of filled prescriptions do not confirm that the medications were actually taken. The authors also stressed that the results are not grounds for changing current recommendations to discontinue GLP-1 therapy before a planned pregnancy, as the safety of these drugs during pregnancy has still not been established.

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