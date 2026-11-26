In Denmark, a large observational study found a somewhat higher risk of elevated blood pressure in children whose fathers used antidepressants around three months before pregnancy. At the same time, the authors found no convincing evidence that the medications themselves are the cause: the association may be explained by fathers’ mental disorders, News-Medical reports.

Data on more than 1.3 million children

The scientists used Danish medical registries and analyzed data on 1,365,887 children born in the country between 2000 and 2023. Participants were followed from birth until the age of 23. For 23,572 children, or 1.7% of the sample, the father had received at least one antidepressant prescription during the spermatogenesis period — sperm development, which covers approximately three months before pregnancy.

The study defined metabolic disorders as type 2 diabetes, hypertension, elevated cholesterol, overweight, or obesity. During a median follow-up period of 12 years, these conditions were diagnosed in 18,353 children, or 1.3% of the cohort. Among children whose fathers used antidepressants during the spermatogenesis period, 364 cases of metabolic disorders were recorded.

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Comparison with other groups

Among children of fathers who used antidepressants during the spermatogenesis period, the incidence of metabolic disorders was 1.39 cases per 1,000 person-years, compared with 1.11 in the unexposed group. A somewhat higher risk was identified for hypertension. No statistically significant increase in risk was found for type 2 diabetes, elevated cholesterol, overweight, or obesity.

To account for the possible impact of the father’s mental health, the researchers separately compared 4,156 children whose fathers used antidepressants only during the spermatogenesis period with 17,318 children whose fathers used the medications only during pregnancy. This comparison found no increased risk of either metabolic disorders overall or individual conditions.

The authors noted that the observational design of the study does not allow a definitive causal relationship to be established, and that the follow-up period was limited to early adulthood. At the same time, they accounted for the age, education, psychiatric history, use of other medications, and metabolic diseases of both parents. The study was published in The BMJ.

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