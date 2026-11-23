Danish golfer Rasmus Hojgaard shared first place ahead of the final round of the RSM Classic golf tournament, which was moved to Monday due to heavy rain. At the Seaside course at Sea Island Golf Club, he is 13 under par alongside American Michael Thorbjornsen.

Five birdies without a bogey

Hojgaard completed the round in 65 strokes, or five under. He made five birdies and did not record a single bogey. Before the tournament began, the Dane was ranked 122nd in the FedExCup standings and is aiming to enter the top 100 to retain full PGA Tour status next season.

As Sky Sports reports, Max Greyserman is third, one stroke behind the leaders. Hojgaard noted that he will feel nervous tension on the final day, but these are the positions golfers play for.

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Penge keeps his chances alive

England's Marco Penge finished the round at two under and trails the leaders by two strokes. To have a chance of reaching the FedExCup top 100, he needs to finish at least fourth. Haotong Li and Max McGreevy are alongside Penge at 11 under.

Heavy rain disrupted the competition on Saturday, so the final round will be held on Monday. The previous PGA Tour tournament, the Austin Championship, was also delayed by rain, meaning that for the first time since 2015, two consecutive tour events are ending on an unplanned fifth day. The final round is scheduled to start at 7:20 local time, with players starting from two tees in groups of three.

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