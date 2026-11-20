Tom Sykes defeated Luke Humphries 10-9 in the second round of the Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton. The match ended in the final leg, and Humphries, the world number two, ended his campaign at the last-16 stage. For debutant Sykes, this victory was the biggest of his career.

The match went to the final leg

Throughout the match, Humphries had shoulder problems due to a trapped nerve, but managed to take the game to the deciding leg. Sykes, who is ranked 72nd in the world, secured the victory and reached the quarter-finals of a major tournament for the first time.

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As Sky Sports News reports, Sykes said after the match that he was nervous. He also noted that he thought the game was almost over when he saw Humphries attempt to hit treble 18, and that at the decisive moment he focused on finishing the visit quickly.

Second upset in two days

Humphries' defeat was the second major upset at the tournament in two days after world number one Luke Littler lost to Jermaine Wattimena. On Friday, Wattimena will play Kevin Doets in the quarter-finals, while Gerwyn Price will face Niko Springer.

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