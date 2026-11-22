Gerwyn Price and Gian van Veen have reached the final of the Grand Slam of Darts tournament in Wolverhampton. Welshman Price defeated Kevin Doets 16-13 in the semi-finals, while Dutchman van Veen beat Michael van Gerwen 16-11, Sky Sports reports.

Price's victory over Doets

Price took a 6-4 lead and then won six legs in a row to pull away to 10-4. Doets reduced the deficit by taking five of the next six legs and later closed to within 14-12.

In the 27th leg, Doets missed two opportunities to break throw and reduce the score to 14-13. Instead, Price moved 15-12 ahead and later finished the match with a 12-dart leg: he scored 171 points, left himself 94 and checked out on double 20.

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Price is aiming for his fourth Grand Slam of Darts title after victories in 2018, 2019 and 2021. If he wins the final, he will become world number three, while Luke Humphries will drop to fourth place.

Van Veen defeated van Gerwen

In the second semi-final, van Veen and van Gerwen were evenly matched at the start, with the score at 5-5. Van Veen then capitalised on his opponent's problems when trying to check out legs and turned a 6-7 deficit into a 10-7 lead.

A run of four consecutive legs won brought van Veen closer to the final. In particular, he checked out one of the legs from 124 points via the bullseye. Van Veen, who is temporarily ranked second in the world, will compete for his first Grand Slam title in the final. The decisive match will take place on Sunday, with Sky Sports coverage starting at 19:30.

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