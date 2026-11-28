Darts player Gerwyn Price was knocked out in the first round of the Players Championship Finals in Minehead, losing 4:6 to Poland’s Sebastian Bialecki. As Sky Sports News reports, it was Bialecki’s first career win over the Welshman.

Defeats for seeded players

World No. 2 Jan van Veen was also defeated in the opening round. The Dutchman lost 4:6 to Jeffrey de Graaf. De Graaf won two legs in a row to seal the match victory.

Top seed Wessel Nijman lost to 20-year-old Henry Coates, despite posting an average of 110. According to Sky Sports News, this was the second-highest average in Players Championship Finals history.

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Second-round participants

World No. 4 Luke Humphries defeated Daryl Pilgrim 6:3 despite recurring back problems. Michael van Gerwen beat Connor Scutt by the same score.

Beau Greaves also progressed to the second round after defeating former Lakeside champion Christian Kist 6:3. Her match average was 89.64. Price, van Veen and Nijman joined James Wade, Gary Anderson and Rob Cross, with a total of six players from the world’s top 25 knocked out in the first round.

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