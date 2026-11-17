Large data centers in the United States can reduce electricity payments by sharply cutting their use of the grid during several hours of peak demand per year. As Channel NewsAsia reports, the practice is drawing attention amid rising household electricity bills and the rapid growth of data centers for AI.

Savings during peak hours

This practice is called peak-load shaving. Large consumers can briefly reduce electricity use or start backup generators to avoid drawing power from the grid during periods of highest demand.

According to an estimate by energy company NRG Energy, a large data center in Texas can avoid $33.4 million in electricity transmission costs if it does not use the grid for just one hour per year. This is possible because part of grid costs is allocated based on consumption volumes during peak demand.

Dispute over cost allocation

Critics believe that large companies have opportunities to reduce their share of power grid costs that ordinary consumers do not have. Will Baker, head of market development at Everyday Electric, noted that businesses have energy managers, detailed consumption data and tariffs that encourage load reductions, while households do not have such tools.

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The independent monitor of PJM Interconnection, the largest power grid in the United States, calculated that the rapid growth of energy-intensive data centers has already increased power system costs by $29.4 billion. These costs are reflected in payments by energy companies and are ultimately passed on to electricity consumers.

Rules for new facilities

A data center coalition said that reducing load during periods of limited supply helps grid operators plan operations and reduces the need to build new capacity and transmission lines. At the same time, Google objected to one regulatory scenario in Texas under which the company could pay about $1.4 billion for electricity transmission over 20 years.

Dominion Energy, whose service territory includes Virginia, reported creating a separate tariff class that mainly includes data centers. These rules provide that new data centers will sign 14-year contracts and make minimum payments even if they do not use electricity.

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