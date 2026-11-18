Data centers in the Netherlands consumed 5% of the country’s total electricity in 2025. This was more than a year earlier, when their share stood at 4.6%.

Consumption increased by 12%

According to Anadolu Agency, citing Dutch broadcaster NOS and the statistics office CBS, data centers used 5,664 gigawatt-hours of electricity last year. This was 12% more than in 2024.

CBS noted that the figure for 2025 is preliminary and may be revised. The statistics cover facilities whose main activity is operating data centers.

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Large facilities consume more than 90% of electricity

About 200 data centers operate in the Netherlands, including around 50 large facilities with annual consumption of at least 10 gigawatt-hours. These large data centers account for more than 90% of the electricity supplied to all data centers in the country.

The number of large data centers has not changed significantly in recent years, but their energy consumption has continued to grow. In 2024, the Netherlands ranked second in the EU by the share of electricity consumed by data centers, after Ireland, where it exceeded 21%. In Germany, that share stood at 4.2% at the time.

Separately, CBS estimated consumption by data storage facilities operated by other organizations, including universities and hospitals. Such facilities, which are not included in the main data center statistics, used an additional approximately 142 gigawatt-hours of electricity in 2025.

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