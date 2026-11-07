DataVita has changed the power supply plan for a large artificial intelligence data center in Chapelhall near Airdrie, Scotland. The complex will now be powered entirely by the National Grid, although the company had previously said it would receive more than 1 GW of renewable energy capacity through direct connections.

The Guardian reports on the revision of the plan. DataVita said that solar and wind power plants could be connected to the data centers in the future. According to the company, grid supply will be provided under a renewable electricity purchase agreement.

Previous promises

DataVita had previously said that the project in Lanarkshire would receive 1 GW of green energy — comparable to the capacity of a small nuclear reactor or the UK's largest wind farm. After questions from The Guardian, the company said that such an arrangement depended on concluding commercial agreements, planning procedures, grid connection and approvals.

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The project involves creating an AI development zone, or AI growth zone, in Lanarkshire and building a 500 MW data center. DataVita said it is expected to create 3,400 jobs. The company is also receiving £202 million in state guarantees from the UK's National Wealth Fund.

The company's position and environmentalists' reaction

DataVita insists that its commitment to renewable energy has not changed and denies that it previously misrepresented its intentions regarding the facility's energy supply.

Kat Jones, director of the Edinburgh charity Action to Protect Rural Scotland, called the change in approach indicative of exaggerated claims by data center developers in Scotland. According to her, large AI data centers cannot operate solely on renewable energy and require reliable power from the general electricity grid.

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