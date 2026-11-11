Department store chain David Jones will close 19 of its 38 stores in Australia and New Zealand as part of an urgent restructuring. The company, which employs more than 6,000 people, entered external administration last week after years of significant losses.

Consultations with employees

FTI Consulting managers have begun immediate consultations with all employees at the 19 stores identified for closure. These retail outlets will remain open for now, but FTI expects them to cease operations by the end of the year. The Guardian reports.

FTI Consulting is handling the day-to-day management of David Jones operations, while McGrathNicol administrators are seeking a buyer or new funding for the chain.

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Which stores will cease operations

Stores set to close include outlets in Carousel, Garden City and Hay Street Mall in Western Australia; Glen Waverley, Highpoint and Malvern Central in Victoria; and Hornsby, Macarthur Square, Macquarie Centre, Parramatta, Warringah Mall and Wollongong Central in New South Wales. The list also includes Marion and West Lakes in South Australia, Woden in the Australian Capital Territory, Robina Town Centre and Sunshine Plaza in Queensland, and Newmarket in New Zealand.

Administrators said they had been reviewing the chain's finances for several months before it entered external administration. David Jones owes some small suppliers money for goods delivered as far back as April. The chain's owner, Anchorage Capital, may submit a bid to reacquire the 188-year-old company, according to the publication.

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