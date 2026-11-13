In the United States, Democrat Eric Jones is projected by Decision Desk HQ (DDHQ) to defeat incumbent Democratic Congressman Mike Thompson in the election in California’s 4th District. As The Hill reports, the race had remained uncalled since Election Day, but on Thursday DDHQ projected Jones as the winner. At that point, he was leading Thompson by more than 4 percentage points.

Thompson’s projected defeat

If DDHQ’s projection is confirmed, Thompson will become the only Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives to lose a general election this cycle. Republicans took control of three seats previously held by Democrats, but all of them were vacant. Two of those three switches were linked to mid-cycle redistricting.

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Jones’s campaign

Jones, 35, is a businessman who had not previously run for elected office. During his campaign, he emphasized fighting corruption and cutting costs, and also said that he grew up in poverty and attended Yale University on a scholarship. Thompson is 75 years old and has served as a congressman for 14 terms.

California has a primary system under which the two candidates receiving the most votes advance to the general election regardless of party affiliation. Two Democrats competed in the 4th District, located in the Napa area in the north of the state. Ahead of the midterm elections, the district’s boundaries were changed under a voter-approved plan in response to redistricting in Texas: the district became less Democratic, although it is still considered safe for the party.

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