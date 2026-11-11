Decision Desk HQ projects the reelection of Republican María Elvira Salazar to the U.S. House of Representatives from Florida’s 27th congressional district. According to The Hill, with more than 95% of votes counted in the United States, she had about 50.2%, while her Democratic Party opponent Elliott Rodríguez had 49.8%.

Criticism of immigration policy

In September, Salazar released a video criticizing President Donald Trump’s implementation of his immigration policy. She stated that the president had gone too far and that Trump’s Latino voters felt betrayed.

At the same time, the congresswoman noted that she does not support amnesty for migrants without legal status, but advocates for a dignified life for them in the United States. That same month, Trump said he continued to support Salazar despite her video. He said she does not have a very strong position on border security, but confirmed his support for the Florida Republican.

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Race in South Florida

In early September, Democratic-funded polls indicated a close contest in the South Florida district. House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries traveled to the district to campaign for Rodríguez.

Among the issues listed on Salazar’s campaign website are small business and the economy, healthcare, public safety, and the fight against socialism. Salazar grew up in Miami in a family whose parents fled Cuba after Fidel Castro came to power.

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