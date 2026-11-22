In the Czech Republic, the state budget deficit for the first half of 2026 amounted to nearly 184 billion Czech crowns. It was the country's largest half-year state budget deficit since 2023.

Expenditure outpaced revenue

The state's financial position deteriorated, although the Czech economy grew in the first half of the year. As Radio Prague International reports, this follows from a report by the Czech Supreme Audit Office on the execution of the state budget over six months, cited by the Czech News Agency.

According to the audit office, budget expenditure grew faster than revenue. This was the main factor behind the deterioration of the state's financial position during the reporting period.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

GDP growth exceeded the EU average

The Czech Republic's gross domestic product grew faster than the average in the European Union. Low unemployment also supported wage growth and consumption, the Czech Supreme Audit Office said.

At the same time, positive macroeconomic indicators did not prevent the budget deficit from increasing. The report covers the execution of the state budget in the first half of 2026.

Read us on