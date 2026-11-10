In Romania, the foreign trade deficit in goods amounted to EUR 9.06 billion in the third quarter, up 15.4% compared with the same period of the previous year. This was reported by Romania Insider, citing data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Change in the trend over nine months

The increase in the indicator in the third quarter reversed the trend of the first half of the year, when the trade deficit decreased by 1.9% year-on-year. Over the nine-month period, the deficit widened by 3.6% and reached EUR 25.5 billion.

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Ratio to GDP

Calculated over a rolling four-quarter period, the trade deficit amounted to 8.7% of GDP, matching the level recorded a year earlier. The publication notes that fiscal consolidation and weaker private household consumption would normally be expected to help narrow the deficit. At the same time, substantial spending on EU-funded projects under the Recovery and Resilience Facility, as well as more expensive energy imports, may have had an effect in the opposite direction.

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