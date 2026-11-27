The US goods trade deficit increased by 10.7% in October compared with September, to $149.5 billion. The figure exceeded market expectations of $135.9 billion, Anadolu Agency reports, citing preliminary data from the US Census Bureau.

Imports grew faster than exports

Compared with September, the deficit increased by $14.4 billion, from $135.1 billion. Goods imports rose by 6.1%, or $21.1 billion, to $365.3 billion. Exports increased by 3.2%, or $6.7 billion, to $215.8 billion.

Capital goods shipments recorded the largest increase in imports, rising by 8.5%, or $13.4 billion, to $171.4 billion. Imports of industrial supplies and materials increased by 6% to $62.7 billion, while imports of automobiles and related goods rose by 4.1% to $35.7 billion.

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Changes in exports and inventories

The largest increase in exports was recorded in the industrial supplies and materials category, up 4.9%, or $3.7 billion, to $80.5 billion. Exports of capital goods grew by 3.4% to $75.8 billion. At the same time, shipments of food, feed and beverages declined by 7.9% to $14.7 billion.

Year on year, the goods trade deficit was more than twice the level recorded in October 2025, when it stood at $61.4 billion. Imports increased by 42.4%, including an 80% rise in capital goods imports, while exports grew by 10.6%.

Wholesale inventories increased by 0.9% in October compared with September, to $1.02 trillion, while retail inventories rose by 0.8% to $893.2 billion. Year on year, wholesale inventories grew by 8.5% and retail inventories by 5.1%.

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