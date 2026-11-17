English midfielder Declan Rice has agreed a new five-year contract with Arsenal, running until 2031. As The Guardian reports, the deal includes a substantial pay rise — to around £300,000 per week. Rice is set to match Bukayo Saka as the club’s highest-paid player.

New terms for Rice

Representatives of the 27-year-old footballer had been negotiating an extension to his current deal for several months. Rice joined Arsenal from West Ham in July 2023 for a club-record £105 million.

The midfielder’s previous contract ran until 2028 and, according to the publication, was worth around £250,000 per week. Arsenal also had an option to extend that deal by a further 12 months.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

In May, Rice was one of the key players in Mikel Arteta’s team when Arsenal won the title after a 22-year wait. At the same time, the midfielder’s second half of the season was complicated by back and hamstring injuries. Last week, he described his performance at the World Cup as “mediocre,” and in the match against Spain he made his 82nd appearance for the England national team.

Timber’s contract extension

Arsenal have also agreed a contract extension with defender Jurrien Timber, whose current deal expires in 2028. The Dutchman, who joined the club from Ajax in 2023, recently recovered from a groin injury that caused him to miss the World Cup.

Last month, head coach Mikel Arteta also signed a new four-year contract. According to The Guardian, the club are also negotiating new deals with David Raya and Piero Hincapié. Team captain Martin Ødegaard, whose contract is due to remain in force for another 18 months, said that talks over its extension have not yet begun.

Read us on