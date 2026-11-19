In the United States, President Donald Trump’s September financial disclosure contains 751 transactions involving the purchase and sale of assets totaling between $40.9 million and $148.1 million. Trump’s accounts, among other things, bought shares of Nvidia and Palantir, as well as SpaceX stock and debt securities, CNBC reports.

According to CNBC’s calculations, the minimum amount of purchases was $29.2 million, while sales totaled $11.7 million. The disclosure lists transaction amounts in ranges, so the exact volume of assets and the value of holdings are unknown. The White House said that the president and his family do not influence the transactions because the portfolio is independently managed by financial managers. The source also noted that there is no evidence that Trump ordered these transactions or that the managers knew about government decisions in advance.

Transactions involving Palantir and SpaceX

On September 2, Trump’s accounts purchased Palantir shares worth between $15,001 and $50,000, and on September 9, another $1,001–15,000 worth. A week later, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development entered into a contract with the company with initial obligations of $10.4 million to oversee grants and detect fraud using artificial intelligence. On September 29, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security signed a $32.1 million software contract with Palantir.

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On September 1, Trump’s accounts bought SpaceX debt securities yielding 5.35% worth $100,001–250,000, and on September 9, company shares worth $1,001–15,000. On September 18, NASA announced an expansion of its contract with SpaceX by $946 million: the agreement provides for three additional astronaut missions to the International Space Station, and its total value rose to $5.92 billion. Six days later, the accounts bought another $15,001–50,000 worth of SpaceX shares.

Investments in Nvidia and other companies

During September, the disclosure recorded four purchases of Nvidia shares totaling between $152,004 and $380,000. Two transactions on September 2 could together have reached $350,000. On September 24, the accounts also sold Nvidia shares worth $1,001–15,000. Since Trump returned to power in 2025, his accounts have carried out at least 108 transactions involving Nvidia worth between $27.2 million and $97.9 million.

The largest transaction in September was the purchase on the 23rd of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF shares worth $5–25 million. On the same day, the accounts sold shares in Comcast, McDonald’s, Home Depot, and Fidelity National Information Services worth $1–5 million in each company. They also purchased Tesla shares worth $117,004–330,000 in September, as well as smaller stakes in CoreWeave, Intel, Microsoft, and Apple.

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