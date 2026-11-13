Dangerous air pollution was recorded in India’s capital, Delhi, on November 13: the city overtook Pakistan’s Lahore in the ranking of the world’s most polluted major cities. Smog hung over the metropolis, home to about 20 million people, reducing visibility.

According to Dawn, the Swiss air quality monitoring group IQAir had earlier recorded an AQI of 334 in Delhi and placed it in the hazardous category. India’s Central Pollution Control Board reported a higher figure of 403, classifying air quality as severe. The difference is explained by different scales and methods used to calculate the index.

Delhi and Lahore indicators

As of 11:00 a.m. Pakistan time, Delhi’s hourly AQI had fallen to 208. At that time, Lahore ranked seventh in the global ranking of the most polluted major cities, with a reading of 155.

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Air pollution is a seasonal problem for many areas of northern India and Pakistan. In winter, cold, heavy air traps vehicle emissions, construction dust and smoke from the burning of agricultural residue near the ground.

Situation in Lahore

The improvement in Lahore’s indicators came after several days during which the city topped the ranking. According to a report by the Pakistan Air Quality Initiative, earlier this week the average concentration of fine particulate matter PM2.5 in Lahore was eight times higher than the World Health Organization’s recommended level. During the period covered by the report, it stood at 126 micrograms per cubic meter and was 11% lower than during the corresponding period in 2025.

On all 40 days for which usable data were available, the figure exceeded Pakistan’s 24-hour national environmental standards. Satellite instruments detected 18,825 fires in Pakistan’s Punjab province, 89% of which were classified as probable crop-residue burning. At the same time, the report’s authors stressed that they had not established the exact contribution of such burning to urban pollution, as stagnant weather conditions and weak atmospheric dispersion also contributed to the accumulation of harmful substances.

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