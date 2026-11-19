Democratic Party candidate Jamie Davis lost the U.S. Senate election in Louisiana to Republican Julia Letlow, receiving 49.1% of the vote to 50.9%, The Guardian reports. The margin was about 25,000 votes out of approximately 1.5 million ballots cast.

Fight for the Senate seat

Following Mary Peltola's victory in Alaska, Democrats officially secured 56 Senate seats in the midterm elections. A Davis victory could have increased their number to 57.

Louisiana has not elected a Democrat to the Senate since 2008. Davis said he was upset by the close loss and added that, in his view, some state residents still do not realize how small the gap between the candidates was.

Spending and turnout

According to the publication, Letlow raised and spent almost twice as much as Davis. Total spending accounted for in the race at that point amounted to about $13 million. Davis spent approximately $0.82 per state resident, while Letlow spent $1.44.

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Turnout in Louisiana in November was eight percentage points higher than four years earlier. Davis believed that the open nature of the race for the Senate seat, the conflict between Republican Senator Bill Cassidy and Donald Trump, as well as court and electoral proceedings concerning redistricting, should have drawn more attention from donors and political campaign teams.

Davis also said that his campaign was hurt by advertising late in the race. It used artificial intelligence to depict the candidate, while the narrator, according to Davis, falsely described his positions on abortion, gun rights, crime and immigration. He said he did not have enough money to respond to the advertising.

Davis grows corn, soybeans, sorghum and cotton in northern Louisiana and described himself as a moderate Democrat from the state's rural areas.

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