In Maine, Democrat Matt Dunlap conceded defeat in the open race for the U.S. House of Representatives seat from the 2nd congressional district. He was running for the seat of Democrat Jared Golden, who is concluding his work in Congress.

Candidate's statement

Dunlap said that his team had hoped for a different result and was disappointed by the election outcome. He congratulated Paul LePage, wished him success, and thanked the volunteers of his election campaign.

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As The Hill reports, Dunlap's statement became known from a screenshot of a press release posted on social media platform X by a Midcoast Villager reporter. The outlet also noted that it had contacted Dunlap's campaign for comment.

Ranked-choice voting

Maine's Office of the Secretary of State reported that the election in the 2nd district had moved to a count under the ranked-choice voting system. Dunlap's statement came at about the same time as the announcement that this procedure would be used.

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