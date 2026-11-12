Democrat Scott Colom has won the US Senate election in Mississippi, defeating incumbent Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith. As BBC News reports, the gap between the candidates was only a few thousand votes.

The count lasted more than a week

The race could not be declared over for more than a week after election day because of the narrow difference between the candidates. Local officials counted all ballots received by the established deadline.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Colom’s victory was an unexpected success for the Democratic Party in a state that had elected Republicans for decades. He became the first Democrat elected senator in Mississippi since 1982.

A historic result

Colom also became the first Black Mississippi native elected to the US Senate in more than 140 years. His opponent, Cindy Hyde-Smith, was the incumbent senator at the time of the election.

Read us on