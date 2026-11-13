In the United States, leading Democrats from the Senate and House committees on trade have launched an investigation into the decision by President Donald Trump’s administration to allow Nvidia to sell H200 AI chips to Chinese companies. Senator Ron Wyden and Congressman Richard Neal also asked the Department of Commerce to preserve all documents related to this decision, The Hill reports.

Investigation into H200

In a letter to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, the lawmakers said they were examining the approval scheme for exports of Nvidia AI chips to Chinese companies and the introduction of deductions from such shipments. At the end of last year, Trump allowed Nvidia to sell the more powerful H200 chips to China with a 25 percent deduction from revenue generated by those sales.

Previously, the administration restricted sales of H20 chips to China, but last summer allowed Nvidia to supply them with a 15 percent deduction from revenue. Wyden and Neal questioned the use of Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 to approve H200 sales.

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Lawmakers’ concerns

According to the Democrats, Section 232 is intended for actions concerning imports that the president determines pose a threat to national security. The lawmakers said that applying this mechanism to chip exports could contradict its purpose and pose a risk to US security.

Wyden and Neal also cited reports by The New York Times that the Department of Commerce approved dozens of Chinese companies to receive H200 chips, and that some of them have ties to firms under sanctions over national security risks. Separately, the lawmakers drew attention to reports that the department suspended its review of Megaspeed over possible assistance in smuggling advanced Nvidia chips into China in violation of export controls. According to The Hill, the Department of Commerce and the US Department of Justice did not confirm that the review had been transferred to another agency, while the Justice Department declined to comment.

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