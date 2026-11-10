Democrats may gain full control in 24 US states — The Hill

After the midterm elections, Democrats are expected to have full control of the legislatures in 24 US states starting in January 2027. The party gained control of 12 individual state legislative chambers, The Hill reports.

Republicans will control both chambers in 22 states, compared with 28 before the elections. In North Carolina and Texas, the legislatures will be divided: Democrats gained control only of the lower chambers. The final distribution of control in Georgia and Alaska depends on the final election results. A divided legislature is expected in Georgia, while a bipartisan coalition operates in Alaska.

Six states where control changed

Full Democratic control is expected in Arizona, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. In Arizona, the party is expected to gain a 37-to-23-seat majority in the lower chamber and a 20-to-10 majority in the upper chamber, ending more than 60 years of Republican Party dominance at the state capitol.

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In Michigan, Democrats won a majority in the state House of Representatives and retained control of the Senate. In Minnesota, they broke the 67-to-67-seat tie in the lower chamber while retaining a majority in the state Senate.

Changes in New Hampshire, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin

In New Hampshire, Democrats are expected to take control of both chambers of the legislature, although Republican Kelly Ayotte remained governor of the state. In Pennsylvania, Democrats took the state Senate from Republicans and retained the lower chamber. In Wisconsin, both chambers of the legislature are also expected to come under Democratic control.

According to the publication, Democrats may simultaneously control the governor's office and the legislature in 22 states. In that case, Axios estimates that 53% of the US population will live in states with Democratic control of the executive and legislative branches.

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