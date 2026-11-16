A group of US Senate Democrats has urged the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to withdraw its demand that prediction market platforms stop geoblocking users in certain states and tribal territories. The lawmakers believe the regulator’s position contradicts existing court rulings, CoinDesk reports.

Dispute over geoblocking

Earlier, the CFTC informed platforms it regulates that restricting operations in specific states conflicts with federal derivatives law. The regulator demanded that they remove the restrictions within 30 days or explain why this is impossible.

The senators emphasized that courts had already ordered operators to stop offering certain contracts in Michigan, Nevada and Washington state, as well as on the lands of two tribes in California. These rulings provided for geoblocking, as the courts found that local gambling laws allow the relevant jurisdictions to impose such bans.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The CFTC’s position and court cases

Kalshi, Polymarket and other platforms operate as designated contract markets under CFTC oversight. Commission Chairman Mike Selig argues that federal regulation of such markets takes precedence over actions by states seeking to impose gambling-law-related restrictions on companies. He has stated that derivatives markets should operate under uniform rules nationwide.

At the same time, several federal appellate courts have supported the states’ position in disputes with the CFTC. The senators called on the commission to suspend its demand until the court proceedings are completed, noting that differences in federal court rulings could ultimately be considered by the US Supreme Court.

Among the latest disputes is a case in Louisiana, where a court allowed state officials to ban trading in event contracts. The temporary court injunction applied to Kalshi, Polymarket, Robinhood, Coinbase, Gemini, Crypto.com and other companies. The CFTC filed a lawsuit to halt its effect, while Crypto.com and other companies sought to join the case on the regulator’s side.

Read us on