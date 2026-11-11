In the United States, Democrats, who will control both chambers of Congress next year, plan to strengthen oversight of President Donald Trump's immigration policy. They intend to examine the activities of the US Department of Homeland Security and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), as well as support initiatives to expand pathways to legal status for migrants, Cyprus Mail reports.

House of Representatives and Senate staff told Reuters that they expect the president to veto bills aimed at limiting immigration enforcement or expanding opportunities to obtain residency and citizenship. At the same time, Democrats will have broader opportunities to oversee the work of the executive branch.

Investigations into DHS activities

According to congressional staff, Democrats have already identified possible areas of investigation within the Department of Homeland Security, which includes ICE. These include detention conditions at migrant facilities, cases involving federal agents' use of force resulting in deaths, and the deportation of Venezuelans to a large prison in El Salvador in 2025.

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Incoming House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson told Reuters that Democrats would investigate what he described as the administration's possible use of DHS against Americans and its immigration policy. The party also seeks greater transparency regarding the department's spending of more than $100 billion allocated by Congress since last year.

Legislative initiatives

Moderate Texas Democrat Henry Cuellar said he had discussed with representatives of the Trump administration focusing deportation measures on people who have committed crimes. New Jersey Democrat Josh Gottheimer, for his part, stressed the need for additional training for ICE agents, the use of body cameras, clear identification, and coordination with state law enforcement agencies and local police.

Former Senate staffer Jose Parra suggested that the Dignity Act and the Dream and Promise Act could have better chances after the election. The first bill provides a pathway to legal residency for workers, stronger border security, and reform of visa programs. The second is intended to open a path to citizenship for people who arrived in the United States as children. Senator Ruben Gallego said Democrats are already discussing advancing a bill concerning such migrants by the end of 2026.

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