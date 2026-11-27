In the United States, Democrats in Congress are working on an initiative to stop funding an American war with Iran. Senators Kirsten Gillibrand, Tammy Duckworth and Elizabeth Warren said they intend to propose an amendment to appropriations bills that would block the allocation of funds for this conflict.

As The Hill reports, Democrats have not yet agreed on a common position regarding further action. Senator Tim Kaine said the party is working toward a consensus and plans to make a decision soon.

Budget deadline

Congress must make a decision on funding the federal government by December 11. Some Democrats view this deadline as an opportunity to limit spending on offensive operations against Iran before the party gains a majority in the House of Representatives and the Senate in January.

Representative Rosa DeLauro said that Democrats seek to stop funding the war but are discussing the mechanism for such a move. She allowed for the adoption of full-year budgets for less controversial areas and a short-term solution regarding military spending.

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The Democrats' further strategy may depend on the election of the Senate caucus leader, scheduled for December 1. Chuck Schumer and Chris Van Hollen are competing for the position. Van Hollen called for no more funds to be allocated for the war, while Schumer's position on funding the conflict, according to the publication, remains unclear.

Protection of military personnel and diplomacy

One of the main tasks for Democrats will be to separate spending on protecting US military personnel and allies from funds that the administration could use for offensive operations. Damian Murphy, a representative of the Center for American Progress, noted that the wording of the budget provision must leave the administration no opportunity to circumvent the restrictions.

Representative Ro Khanna believes that stopping funding for the war could push President Donald Trump toward negotiations with Tehran. Senator Jacky Rosen also stated the need for a diplomatic settlement and for the administration to consult with Congress.

Tensions in the Strait of Hormuz

The Hill writes that the conflict has been accompanied by attacks on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz and limited Iranian strikes on US military facilities in the Persian Gulf. According to a statement by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy, circulated by Iranian state media, two oil tankers struck sea mines in the strait on November 26, causing explosions and fires. The IRGC Navy said that the tankers had attempted to use a route outside Iranian control.

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