Democrats in the US Congress are preparing several investigations into President Donald Trump’s administration’s agreement on oil production in Venezuela. They also plan to summon administration officials to testify, OilPrice reports.

Terms of the oil deal

The agreement concluded in August provides North American Blue Energy Partners, or NABEP, with 100-year concessions for 17 Venezuelan oil fields. Their reserves are estimated at 65 billion barrels. The source describes NABEP as a company of Alejandro Betancur.

Under the arrangement, Washington receives a 35% stake in NABEP, as well as the right to purchase 20% of the oil produced by the company at cost. The stated $100 billion is NABEP’s investment plan, not a commitment to spend US taxpayer money.

Congressional questions

Democrats, who gained control of both chambers of Congress in the midterm elections, intend to find out why NABEP was chosen for the deal, what the United States gave up in exchange for a stake in the company, and how revenues from Venezuelan oil will be managed. Representative Robert Garcia, who is expected to chair the House Oversight Committee next year, told Bloomberg: “We want to go there and find out exactly what happened.”

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The US Senate Armed Services Committee and several other committees are also preparing investigations. Senator Jack Reed questioned whether the desire to obtain Venezuelan oil was one of the main reasons for the US military operation that, according to OilPrice, led to the removal of Nicolás Maduro in January.

Separately, members of Congress are questioning the Pentagon’s legal authority to obtain a stake in NABEP through the Office of Strategic Capital. Once the new Congress begins its work in January, Democrats will have the authority to demand documents and testimony through subpoenas.

Production estimates

Analytics company Rystad Energy believes that increased congressional oversight could delay projects with potential production of around 500,000 barrels per day until after 2040. At the same time, the company forecasts that Venezuela’s near-term oil production recovery will not be significantly affected: volumes could rise from 1.2 million barrels per day in October to approximately 1.5 million barrels per day in 2028.

The White House said the deal is intended to strengthen US energy security and lower gasoline prices. NABEP, for its part, said the government stake cost taxpayers nothing and that the company itself received no funding from the US government.

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