Democrats in the US House of Representatives, who will control key congressional committees after the midterm elections, are preparing an investigation into the possible politicization and staff cuts in US intelligence agencies under the administration of President Donald Trump. This was reported by The Jerusalem Post.

Democratic Congressman from Connecticut Jim Himes, who is set to chair the House Intelligence Committee in January, told Reuters that there are signs analysts are reluctant to prepare materials on topics they may consider controversial. According to him, morale in the analytical community has also declined because of pressure.

Review of dismissals and pressure

Himes said that one area of the investigation would be, in his words, dismissals in response to employees' positions that contradicted conclusions desired by the president. He did not specify what the procedure for the future reviews would be.

According to the publication, during the first two years of Trump's second term, the Republican-controlled Congress paid little attention to the state of the intelligence community. During this period, the administration dismissed or forced hundreds of employees to leave their positions, and also disrupted the preparation of analytical materials on a number of issues, including Iran.

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Staff cuts at intelligence agencies

Former Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard cut the staff of her office by about 40% last year. CIA Director John Ratcliffe publicly stated his intention to reduce the workforce by more than a thousand positions over several years. Both officials offered deferred resignation programs that retained pay and benefits for employees who chose to leave.

The cuts also affected experienced analysts and officials, including at the National Intelligence Council, which operates under the oversight of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. At least two dismissed analysts took part in an assessment that contradicted official White House policy on Venezuela.

Himes added that he had reviewed the mandatory 2025 intelligence community survey, which, he said, showed noticeable political pressure on employees. The committee is also to examine the administration's ties with defense and intelligence contractors, as well as covert US operations abroad.

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