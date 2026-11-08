US Democrats prepare legislative limits on Trump tariffs — The Hill

In the United States, Democrats, who won majorities in both chambers of Congress after the midterm elections, are preparing to counter President Donald Trump’s tariffs through legislation. House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said these duties have increased the costs for average Americans by thousands of dollars. The Hill reports.

Options under consideration

Erica York, a senior economist at the Tax Foundation, suggested that lawmakers could choose a narrow approach — repealing individual tariffs imposed by the president. Another option involves broader changes: returning authority over such tariffs to Congress and limiting the president’s right to impose them under relevant legal provisions.

International trade lawyer Arun Venkataraman believes Democrats may be able to gather more support for repealing specific tariffs than for a large-scale revision of US trade legislation. According to him, a targeted approach could help secure Republican votes.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Presidential veto and the White House position

Trump stressed that he has veto power. To override a presidential veto, Congress needs the support of two-thirds of the members of both chambers, meaning Democrats will have to secure Republican votes. At the same time, several Republicans who criticized the tariffs, including Senators Susan Collins and Thom Tillis and House member Don Bacon, are leaving Congress.

Trump used tariffs, among other measures, under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 and Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930. In February, the US Supreme Court struck down duties that the president imposed last year under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. Section 232 allows imports to be subjected to duties on national security grounds, while Section 338 applies after discriminatory trade practices by another country have been established.

According to the Tax Foundation, as of August, Trump’s tariffs added an average of $820 to the costs of a US household. The White House said that the administration’s tariffs and tax cuts are helping bring manufacturing back to the country, and also reported nearly 20 concluded trade agreements and trillions of dollars in manufacturing investment.

Read us on