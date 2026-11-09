US Democrats prepare AI bills — The Express Tribune

US Democrats plan to introduce a series of bills on artificial intelligence systems and data center development after taking control of Congress in January. The initiatives may provide for protecting consumers from rising electricity costs linked to the expansion of data centers, independent testing of advanced AI models, and clarifying companies’ liability for harm caused by their products, The Express Tribune reports.

Model testing and corporate liability

Democratic Senator from New York Chuck Schumer, who is expected to become majority leader, named protecting consumers from higher electricity costs caused by the rapid expansion of data centers as one of his priorities for next year.

Representative Lori Trahan intends to advance legislation that would require independent experts to assess leading AI models against safety standards. According to her deputy chief of staff, Francis Grubar, Trahan will also work on rules that would more clearly define companies’ liability if AI systems cause harm.

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Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren, who seeks to lead the House Science Committee, said that Democrats will focus on responsible AI regulation and supporting innovation. Michigan Democrat Abdul El-Sayed, who won a seat in the Senate, advocated during his campaign for the creation of an independent AI oversight body with the authority to oversee technology companies.

Oversight of technology companies

According to Democrats and representatives of public organizations, control over congressional committees could give the party a platform to advance proposals, call industry representatives to testify, and strengthen support for regulation if AI systems cause real harm. Greg Casar, the Texas Democrat who chairs the Congressional Progressive Caucus, has already said that executives of AI companies should be called to testify under oath.

In October, Lofgren and other Democratic leaders of House committees asked OpenAI, Anthropic, Meta, Google, and SpaceX to describe their safety practices in detail and report cases in which their AI tools acted differently from what developers intended. At the same time, adopting new rules could be difficult under US President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly rejected calls to introduce mandatory rules for the technology.

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