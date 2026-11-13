US Democrats rally around plan to expand Medicare — STAT News

In the United States, Democrats are rallying around a plan to expand Americans’ access to Medicare, STAT News reports. The initiative, called Medicare for More, would provide Medicare to more people and possibly to all Americans.

A shared platform for the party

According to the outlet, the proposal is becoming a consensus policy for different wings of the Democratic Party. It is being considered amid pressure on the party to quickly lower the cost of living and improve access to healthcare.

Medicare for More could help avoid divisions between the moderate and liberal wings of the Democrats on healthcare issues.

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Insurance for young people

Another proposal gaining support among Democrats is Medikids. It would provide free health insurance for all people from birth until they reach the age of 26.

According to STAT News, both initiatives are being considered as part of the Democrats’ agenda on healthcare affordability.

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