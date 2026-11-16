US Democrats divided over third Trump impeachment — The Independent

US Democrats, who will take control of the House of Representatives in January, do not have a common position on a possible third impeachment procedure against President Donald Trump. Some lawmakers allow for the launch of investigations, while others warn that a rushed process could mobilize the president's supporters and backfire on the party.

Political risks

As The Independent reports, citing Politico, the publication surveyed 14 Democrats from different ideological wings of the party. Lawmakers assess the prospect of impeachment over the next two years differently.

Democrat Jamie Raskin, who is expected to lead the relevant House committee, believes Trump could use an impeachment campaign to mobilize his MAGA base. Trump himself, after Republicans' defeat in the midterm elections, told reporters that he would welcome a third impeachment attempt and would call it unfounded.

Democrats have accused the president of a number of possible abuses during his second term, including personal enrichment, accepting foreign gifts, pardons in exchange for compensation, and using power against opponents. At the same time, the party has no agreement either on specific articles of possible impeachment or on which investigation should begin first.

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Senate vote

Another obstacle is the balance of votes in the US Senate. Convicting a president there requires the support of 67 senators. According to the report, the 56 Democrats in the upper chamber of Congress would need the votes of at least 11 Republicans.

Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren, who took part in Trump's previous impeachment proceedings, stressed the need to consider the prospect of conviction in the Senate. Her colleague Gregory Meeks opposed impeachment, comparing the situation to a prosecutor's decision not to bring charges without expecting a guilty verdict.

Leadership position

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries has publicly supported no specific scenario. He said that no member of the Democratic caucus had approached him about impeachment and that the caucus is focused on economic affordability and government accountability. At the same time, Jeffries said Democrats are not ruling out any option.

Some party representatives are calling not to delay action. Rashida Tlaib said that treating impeachment as a distraction sets a dangerous precedent, while Suhas Subramanyam said Democrats must act even if the political consequences are unfavorable.

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