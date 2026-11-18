US House Democrats have elected California Congressman Ted Lieu as chair of their caucus in the next Congress. The vote took place on November 18 with no alternative candidates: Lieu was approved by acclamation, The Hill reports.

The fourth-ranking Democrat

The caucus chair position makes Lieu the fourth-ranking Democrat in the House of Representatives. His election was the first stage of the Democrats’ leadership elections, as the caucus chair leads the other internal party votes scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the publication, other leading Democrats are also running unopposed. Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is expected to become Speaker of the House in the next Congress. Democratic whip Katherine Clark is set to move to the position of majority leader, while current caucus chair Pete Aguilar is to replace her as whip.

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Experience with AI regulation

Lieu is a US Air Force veteran who has served as vice chair of the caucus since 2023. Together with Aguilar, he helped shape the Democrats’ communications strategy during the midterm elections.

The congressman was also one of the key participants in congressional discussions on artificial intelligence. This month, he said he would continue working on legislation to regulate the AI industry in the next Congress. According to him, the new caucus still needs to form committees and pass legislation. Lieu is also the highest-ranking Asian American in the history of the lower chamber of Congress.

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